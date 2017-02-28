Telford Tigers fans’ celebrate English Premier League win

Telford Tigers supporters have toasted the club’s English Premier League title success.

Tom Watkins’ men won their second championship in three years with a 7-3 victory over Bracknell Bees on Saturday night.

They followed that up with a 4-2 win Berkshire on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run to eleven games.

And Tigers fans were quick to celebrate the club’s title success.

Paul Allington, from Priorslee, has been following the club for over 30 years and said: “I think this is the best side I have ever seen here in Telford. They all stick together and keep on top of things.

“Considering the problems the club has had this year, I am absolutely proud of the guys. They’ve shown a huge amount of character to keep on playing and winning.

“To win it at home was tremendous to see.”

Michael Frost, from, Shifnal, added: “We thought we would win the title in Bracknell, so to do it in Telford was just fantastic. The team in general this year has been excellent.

“This year’s side is probably the best we’ve had here in years. They always stick together and play together as a unit. That is what has made the difference this season.”

11-year-old Ellie Mothersdale, from Leegomery, only started watching the Tigers two years ago after a visit to her school by players.

She said: “It was great to see the boys win the title at home. The played really well and it was a brilliant surprise on Saturday.

“Everyone plays so well together and since I have been watching them, they have got better every week. I’m so glad I dragged my dad along to that first game!

“They don’t know when they are beaten.”

Simon Walters, from Lawley, runs the club’s unofficial Twitter feed. He moved to Telford this year after following the Tigers from his previous home in Stafford.

He said: “It was absolutely awesome to see us win the title at home on Saturday night. When we won it a few years ago, it was in Peterborough, so to do it in Telford was great.

“This year has shown that the guys are playing for the name on the front of the shirt. Young players like Joe Aston and Corey Goodison have come on so well this season.

“We have won the league now, but we’ve got the play-offs to come as well, so we need to keep the momentum going and make sure we don’t get any injuries.”