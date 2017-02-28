Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Leutwiler called up to face Scotland

Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler has received his second call-up to the Canada national side, for their friendly against Scotland next month.

The 27-year-old made his debut for Canada against South Korea last November, and he will receive more international recognition when Benito Floro’s side visit Edinburgh next month.

Leutwiler will not miss any Shrewsbury Town fixtures, as he is required after the Port Vale fixture, and he will arrive back in time for the visit of Bolton Wanderers.

The former Middlesbrough goalkeeper represented Switzerland from the U16 to the U20’s – but qualifies for Canada because he holds Canadian citizenship.

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst is delighted for Salop’s number one.

He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “I opened up a letter today and straight away my heart sank a little bit thinking about when it was going to be, but thankfully he can go there and not miss any games.

“It’s a good honour for Jayson and builds on when he went away and made his debut, so congratulations to him.

“It’s come at a time in his career when he probably thought it would never happen, so he’s making the most of it now and I’m sure he would like to be involved as much as he can.”

