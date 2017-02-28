Shrewsbury fashion student awarded place in national design competition final

A fashion student from Shrewsbury College has won a place in the finals at a national design competition and is heading to the NEC in Birmingham.

Amber Godsall, 17, from Powys – has won a place in the final of the Schools Fashion Design Competition and her design will be judged at the Fashion & Embroidery Show at the NEC in Birmingham later this year.

Amber’s fellow students Niamh Williams, from Shrewsbury and Heidi Humphreys, from Powys, both 18 years old – have been highly commended in the competition for their designs.

The students had to make an illustration based on architecture including fashion design techniques.

“The final involves a catwalk where our design pieces will be judged and the competition prize is a state-of-the-art sewing machine and valuable work experience at the Inkberrow Design Centre (IDC) Academy for Fashion & Textiles,” said Amber.

“I’m so proud of getting into the top ten of the Fashion Icon Competition. It’s a brilliant opportunity for work experience. I’m really enjoying the course, it gives me a better idea of which path to take in the fashion and textiles world,” she added.

All students are currently studying L3 Fashion & Textiles at Shrewsbury College and John O’Connell, Curriculum Leader for Creative Arts & Media said, “Once again our students have shown their amazing talents – I’m really impressed to see how well our students are performing not just on their course, but in national competitions such as this. Competition is always tough and I wish Amber well for the finals.”

The final for the Schools Fashion Design Competition will take place on Friday, 17 March 2017 at the Fashion & Embroidery show at the NEC in Birmingham. Tickets are available at www.fashionembroidery.co.uk/birmingham.