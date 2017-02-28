Shrewsbury Airgun League: Nine possibles scored this week

Nine possibles scored this week in the Shrewsbury Airgun League, with six of those in the same match.

The eagerly awaited match between league leaders Unison and Breidden saw four of the away team score all their shots in the five zone whilst the home team, Unison, had two shooters who equalled the feat.

It wasn’t enough though for Unison who finished with a massive 179.5 points for their aggregate whilst their opponents hit a hugely impressive 184.5 points. The rubber between the not-related Rich Lewis for Breidden and Mike Lewis for Unison saw them both chalk up a 37.5 on the board. Rich Morgan and Dai Tom Williams for the visitors banged in 37’s and Martin Pearce picked up his sixth possible of the season with a 36.5. This score was matched by Andy Lawrence for Unison also. What a match! Breidden sit on top of the chart but Unison still have a catch up match against Marchamley in hand after it was postponed earlier in the year.

Marchamley faced off against The Cock team and scored a good result with a 170.5 against their visitors 163.0. Steve Evanson for the home team was closest to a possible in this match with a great 36.5 after dropping his 5th shot outside of the five zone. Dominic Spenser also shot well to score a 35.5 with a single lost opportunity of a possible. The visiting Cock Inn team shot well with youngster, Will Chilton getting their top score of 34.5 to beat Marchamley’s Danni Forrester’s 34.0 in the first rubber of the night. Marchamley sit above the Cock at the moment by a comfortable margin and with one match in hand.

The team at the foot of the league table, Harlescott Social Club A, were pitted against an in-form Condover team. The Condover shooters travelled to Harlescott and put in a great team score of 175 against the home team’s own 162. Both of these scores are very close to their averages which shows just how consistently the teams are shooting this year. Ian Small for the travelling opponents hit his fourth possible of the year after getting all of his seven shots inside the five scoring ring to land a solid 36.0. Derek Barkley for Condover just missed out on his first possible after scoring a 5 with his final six shots, unfortunately his first hit the target just outside of the 5 ring. Barbara Price was top scorer for the home team with a 33.5 as part of the last shoot of the evening. HSC A still remain win-less whilst the Condover squad rise into third spot.

The Harlescott B team travelled to the Telepost Club to continue their battle in the middle of the table. Two possibles in this match from John Parkes for Telepost with a 36.5, even with his troublesome eyesight at the moment. Ricky Pacini from the visiting Harlescott B squad narrowly missed out on a “maximum” when his third shot nicked the edge of the target’s central hole. Each of his other six shots went clean through and he finished on a 38.0 to hit the highest score of the night across all matches. It was coolly and calmly executed with little fuss but he received a well-deserved round of applause from all in the venue. Steve Forrester for the Telepost team shot well above his average and hit a 36.0 that he was really pleased with. New shooter, Rachel Zielke shot fourth for the home squad against visiting Vito Pacini and performed admirably with a 29.5 against the Harlescott Captain’s 33.5. Adam Binnersley stood on the firing point and scored an excellent 35.0 also with team mate hitting a solid 34.5.

The match finished with Telepost winning with 180.5 against the HSC B team’s 173.0.

Next week sees the top of the table Breidden host the Harlescott A team. Wouldn’t it be a marvellous result for them to win their first match on enemy territory?

Report by: Bob Griffiths