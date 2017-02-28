Severn Trent invites locals to share their views on new Shropshire water pipe project

Severn Trent is inviting members of the community in Bushmoor and Felhampton to find out more about the company’s plans to upgrade water pipes in Shropshire.

Local residents will have the chance to ask questions about the scheme that will see £120,000 invested in almost a kilometre of new pipes.

Gareth Mead, from Severn Trent, said: “We know that, over time, our pipes can become less reliable and more prone to leaks and bursts. That’s why we’ve taken the decision to upgrade our network between Bushmoor and Felhampton to prevent any problems occurring in the future.

“These new pipes will provide local people with a reliable water supply for years to come.

“But, before we start, we’re keen to tell people about the project, and will also be able to answer any questions they might have.”

The drop-in session will take place on Wednesday 1 March at Wistanstow Village Hall between 4pm and 7pm.

The scheme is scheduled to start on Monday 20 March in Bushmoor, from the junction of Holly Cottage, with engineers working in 100m to 200m sections along the road to the junction of the A49 in Felhampton.

Gareth added: “Our contractors Amey will be working extremely hard to minimise any disruption throughout the project.

“To allow them to work safely road closures will be required but we’ll be sure to have fully signposted diversions in place.

“We expect the project to take around five weeks to complete and our engineers will work as quickly as possible to install the pipes and return everything to normal.”

By texting the word ‘BUSHMOOR’ to 01952 780333, customers can register for free text updates about the work.