Marches LEP welcomes Further Education champion to the board

The Marches LEP has announced that Ian Peake, the Principal and Chief Executive of Herefordshire & Ludlow College, has joined its business-led board and will focus specifically on championing Further Education throughout the region.

Following a career which saw him hold senior roles in the private sector and the NHS, Ian entered Further Education in 1996 when he joined the former Herefordshire College of Technology.

He assumed the leadership role at Herefordshire & Ludlow College in 2004 and has since overseen the college’s significant expansion through mergers with Holme Lacy Campus, Ludlow College and County Training. It has also been under his leadership that substantial capital investments have been made with the launch of a new £32m campus in Hereford, and a University Centre in partnership with the University of Worcestershire.

Born in Surrey, but a resident of Herefordshire since 1996, Ian is passionate about the importance of delivering first class education and training across the region. He comments:

“During my time at Herefordshire & Ludlow College, we have consistently delivered quality outcomes for the students and apprentices who have sought training and education from us.

“I am committed to the importance of strengthening the links between training, education and business and my new role on the board of the Marches LEP will enable me to contribute meaningfully to this across the region, whilst also getting further involved in wider economic development initiatives.”

Graham Wynn, Chairman of the Marches LEP, added: “The strength of Ian’s experience in the Further Education sector is undeniable and his tenure at Herefordshire & Ludlow College has exposed him to the specific needs of employers across the Marches region.

“I feel confident that this combined experience will equip him with the necessary passion to drive forward the Further Education agenda across the Marches and am delighted that he’s chosen to join the board.”