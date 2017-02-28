Former Premier League striker sets up links with Ellesmere College

Ellesmere College will this September launch its first football academy with Edukick Manchester.

The Football Academy is a programme for young players who have aspirations to play football at a high level or work in the football industry but also appreciate the importance of their education.

The Programme will deliver professional academy standard football coaching alongside subject-based qualifications including GCSEs, BTEC Diploma in Sport, A Levels or the International Baccalaureate.

The School has long been associated with sporting excellence in rugby, tennis and swimming, and the football academy has been designed to emulate their success.

Ellesmere College will be supported by Edukick Manchester, who employs full-time UEFA qualified coaches and bring its 10-year pedigree of player development to the programme. EduKick will also provide a number of global connections within the football community, including academies in Brazil, USA, Mexico and Europe. In addition to a robust academic timetable, students will participate in at least 12 hours of football coaching per week.

Each player will receive an Individual player plan to develop fitness, strength and conditioning, physiotherapy, nutrition and dietary advice, along with the opportunity to enjoy international tours, games against professional clubs, and visits to top sports universities. Players will also have the opportunity to attend football trials endorsed by the Professional Football Scouts Association (PFSA).

Jon Macken, ex-Premiership footballer who played for Manchester City and Preston North End, said, “We are trying to help our young players form a strong idea of where they want to go in football. What positions they want to play, how they want to play, and what style of football they want to play. We implement a belief in them to push on in their career, whatever that may be. Whether that be at a high-level football or playing in a lower league. Everything we do is designed to improve our young players’ technical ability and understanding.”