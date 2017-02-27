Telford man sentenced to 13 years in prison for killing his wife

A Telford man was today sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife.

Peter Tripp of Sixth Avenue, Ketley Bank, Telford, was sentenced to serve a minimum term of 13 years and 18 days for killing his wife of 12 years, Belen Tripp, at their home last November.

The 70-year-old stabbed his wife 24 times and then refused to contact the emergency services despite his wife’s pleas for help.

He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to murder at an earlier hearing.

Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Belen Tripp suffered horrific abuse at the end of her life, at the hands of her husband. We hope that the jail sentence handed to Peter Tripp gives some comfort to Belen’s family who have had to come to terms with the loss of Belen in the most painful way.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend Belen for her courage in calling for help, despite suffering tremendous abuse. In spite of her immense courage the injuries inflicted upon her by her husband were too severe and she paid the ultimate price.

“Nobody should suffer such violence at the hands of a family member. I urge anyone suffering domestic violence and abuse to seek help.”