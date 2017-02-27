Shropshire’s Businesses for Children Awards 2017 shortlist revealed

With less than two weeks to go until Shropshire’s Businesses for Children Awards 2017, the short-listed candidates are counting the days to find out if they are this year’s winners.

Now in its fourth year, the BCAs honour and celebrate the county’s businesses and people, which work hard to educate, support and provide activities and products for children.

The black tie and gown evening will take place on March 11 at the Park Inn Hotel, Telford.

The event has become a fixture in the Shropshire awards calendar with businesses across the county hoping to be nominated for one of the 13 prestigious awards.

The ceremony is sponsored by a wide variety of businesses and organisations, which all recognised the need to stand up and support valuable community events.

The headline sponsor is Henshalls Insurance Brokers, based in Newport, which this year will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

This year there are 16 sponsors, from large organisations such as the University Centre Shrewsbury to small businesses such as JS Business Admin. Other sponsors include Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Lanyon Bowdler, The Wroxeter Hotel, The Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant, J&PR, SJF Design and Print, Memo Office, MGP Accountants, Kingswood Learning Leisure, Yarrington, Park Inn by Radisson, photographer Ed Bagnall and Vehicle Glass Conversions.

Categories for 2017 include Children’s Charity, Shropshire Childminder, Children’s Product, Business for Babes, Nursery/Pre-school, Educational Business and Sports Business.

There is also a new volunteer category.

Andra Brasovanu, awards co-ordinator for 2017, said: “We are so excited about the awards ceremony in just under two weeks time.

“Our judges have had a tough time choosing the winners from a very high calibre of shortlisted candidates. It is going to be very tense waiting to hear who are announced as 2017 winners.

“But we are so proud of all the businesses, charities and organisations who have been shortlisted. It is such an achievement and shows the value people place on the work they do with children and young people in our county. Good luck to all our short-listed candidates.

“The awards ceremony is always an inspiring and emotional event and we can’t wait to share it with our guests.”

This year the BCAs has pledged to support leading children’s mental health charity Place2Be. Organisers want to raise awareness of children’s mental health and will be using the hashtag #bekind to support the charity’s 2017 theme of kindness.

The evening, which will be hosted by BBC Shropshire film critic Carl Jones, will begin with a drinks reception at 6.45pm. During dinner, a game of Heads and Tails will be held to raise money for the winning charity. At the 2016 event more than £500 was raised for the The Harry Johnson Trust.

The shortlists for each category are as follows:

Children’s Charity, sponsored by Henshalls Insurance Brokers

– The Hive

– Home-Start Telford and Wrekin

– Young Enterprise Shropshire

– Empathy

– Shropshire Wildlife Trust

Educational Business for Young People, sponsored by The Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant

– Shropshire Kids Festival

– Headstart

– Excitim

– Teach Me Group Ltd

– Bright Owls

Shropshire Childminder, sponsored by Yarrington

– Susan Fulgoni Childminding

– Little Daisies Childminding

– Creative Steps Childcare

– Su’s Childminding

– Stacey’s Childminding

Shropshire Parent’s Award, sponsored by SJF Design and Print

– Fidget Pie

– Stacey’s Childminding

– Musical Steps

– Baby Bird Cafe

– Create Family Calm

New Business for Children and Young People, sponsored by J&PR Ltd

– Diddy Rugby

– Chatty Chinese

– Create Family Calm

– Baby Bird Cafe

– Shropshire Event Nannies

Business for Babes, sponsored by JS Business Admin

– Sing and Sign

– Baby Bird Cafe

– Baby Sensory Shropshire

– Musical Steps

– Pyjama Drama

Sports Business for Children and/or Young People, sponsored by Kingswood Learning Leisure

– Diddy Rugby

– JBS Martial Arts

– MD Warriors

– Inspire2Coach (The Shrewsbury Club)

– Wrekin Riders BMX Club

Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by MGP Accountants

– Jeanette Griffiths (Shropshire Parent and Carer Council)

– Robyn Hughes (Hoo Farm)

– Sue Dewhirst (CRY)

– Keiran Edwards (Wrekin Riders)

– Elizabeth James (Synergy Dance Troupe)

Business providing Activities for Young People, sponsored by Ed Bagnall Photography

– Headstart, Jungleland Telford

– Shrewsbury Folk Festival

– Silhouette Dance

– Shropshire Kids Festival

Children’s Product, sponsored by Memo Office

– Simply Magical Photography

– Bellini’s Box

– Special Additions

– Excitim

– Fidget Pie (Kidstrapp)

Shropshire Nursery/Pre-School, sponsored by Park Inn by Radisson

– ABC Day Nursery

– The Bears Den Preschool

– Honeybuns Nursery Telford

– Tiddlywinks Ltd

– Puddleducks Under Fives

Shropshire Franchisee, sponsored by Vehicle Glass Conversions – Shropshire

– Baby Ballet

– Little Kickers

– Baby Sensory Ludlow

– Sing and Sign

– Musical Steps

Business Providing Activities for Under Fives, sponsored by University Centre Shrewsbury

– Shropshire Kids Festival

– Chatty Chinese

– Shrewsbury Folk Festival

– Musical Steps

– Baby Ballet

To find out more about the BCAs visit www.bcawards.co.uk