School Games champions to fly the flag at regional finals

School teams from Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury will be representing Shropshire at the England Handball Association’s regional finals after winning the county competition.

Oldbury Wells under 15 girls’ team, and the under 15 boys from Belvidere School, earned their places at April’s event in Nottingham by winning the Shropshire Homes School Games County Finals.

William Brookes School in Much Wenlock hosted the latest leg of the Shropshire competition, where more than 230 competitors from 17 secondary schools took part in handball, volleyball, and orienteering finals.

Belvidere School boys beat Idsall School from Shifnal into second place in the under 15 handball, while Oldbury Wells girls finished ahead of Newport Girls High.

In the day’s other competitions, Lacon Childe School of Cleobury Mortimer won the key stage four Volleyball competition in a tough challenge involving 12 teams.

Thomas Adams School from Wem took the key stage three Orienteering prize, and Shrewsbury Academy won the key stage three Sportsability Orienteering contest.

The event was organised by county sports partnership Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Youth sport manager Harry Cade said: “This was the first time we had taken our Shropshire Homes School Games county finals to Much Wenlock, and it was a great success.”

Sporting champion Danielle Brown, the Telford-based Paralympic archery gold medallist, supported the event which was opened by William Brookes School head teacher Geoff Renwick.

He told the students: “You compete on the fields that are attributed to being the inspiration for the modern Olympic Games.

“These aren’t the flamboyant games that cost billions of pounds to hold, that you will have seen in Brazil last summer or in London in 2012.

“But they share the same seven Olympian values of friendship, respect and excellence, determination, inspiration, courage and equality. These are central to our school, and should also be to you as competitors and leaders.”