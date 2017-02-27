Retiring police dog handler could be separated from faithful Ivy within days

A petition calling for West Mercia Police to reverse its order to separate Sgt Evans from his faithful Malinous-German Shepherd cross ‘Ivy’ has gained over 80,000 signatures within 48 hours.

More than 80,000 people have signed the petition since it was announced on Saturday that Ivy could be taken away by police within days.

The total number of signatories now stands at more than 123,000.

For almost the last half-decade, Sgt David Evans, 59, and Ivy, have not spent one day apart, whether tackling often violent and dangerous criminals at work, or enjoying endless walks together in the Shropshire countryside, they’re “guaranteed to be together somewhere”, say the family.

Last week, West Mercia Police chiefs told Sgt Evans, from Market Drayton, of their plan to rehome Ivy, when he completes 34 years’ service because she is too valuable a resource to be given away.

The announcement comes despite Sgt Evans offer to cover the £24,000 “estimated” cost of recruiting and training, a replacement police dog.

Jacob Windsor, a freelance journalist who volunteered his services to help Sgt Evans’ daughter, Jennie, to lead the campaign, said: “The family confirms Sgt Evans asked his bosses to name their price, saying he would pay “whatever” was necessary for Ivy, but he was completely ignored.”

Hitting back at Chief Constable Anthony Bangham’s final decision this week to separate the unique pair, supporters say Sgt Evans will now retire “earlier than planned”, to step up the campaign.

It will mean Sgt Evans must hand back Ivy within days, but will enable him to speak out about his boss’s decision during a planned national TV appearance, in March – all this in his determined effort to reverse West Mercia’s decision, and to raise awareness of the heart-breaking issues both he, and other dog handlers across the world, ultimately face.

In a bid to bring this matter to the attention of government officials, this week, several letters have been sent to people at the highest levels in government.

A spokesperson for the family’s MP, has confirmed: “Owen Paterson MP has received correspondence from a number of his constituents about this case and he has written to the Superintendent of West Mercia Constabulary’s Shropshire Division, on their behalf.”

Following more calls for help, the family also awaits correspondence from Home Secretary’ Amber Rudd MP, Sir Tom Winsor, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and the Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP, Minister for Policing.

If “somebody somewhere doesn’t step in to solve this needless problem”, the family says, they “will call for a debate in parliament”.

Supporting the campaign, Vet Dr Elisabeth Knight, said: “As a vet I am frequently reminded of the distress caused by the separation of bonded pets from their owners, this case is totally unnecessary.”

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: “We appreciate that all our handlers form close relationships with the dogs they work with and, understandably, many want to continue that relationship when they retire.

“Sometimes at the end of the dog’s working life we are able to facilitate this but we always have to consider the needs of the dog and the force at the time and to meet our obligation to spend public funds wisely and ensure best value from all our resources.”

Jacob Windsor, said: “The family and supporters still want to know why the Chief Constable is bringing public funds into this fight. Sgt Evans made the offer to buy Ivy, he doesn’t want a taxpayer freebie, Sgt Evans has been “completely ignored” on this.”

The family are utterly overwhelmed, Jennie Evans, said: “I can’t believe how much support there is out there for us. It’s amazing. I know we have a long way to go, but from the very bottom of our hearts, we as a family want to thank everyone for their support and for the literally thousands of messages of love that are being sent to us every day now, online.”