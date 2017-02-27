New business means a new vehicle for TG Skip Hire

Skip hire experts at a family-owned Shropshire firm have seen such an increase in business that they’ve had to order a brand-new vehicle.

The team at TG Skip Hire – part of the Tudor Griffiths Group – was involved in a huge restructuring process as part of the launch of the company’s new-look TG Enviro service. And now, just months after the streamlining exercise, the skip hire division has seen an increase in business that’s 15% up on the same time last year and managers are delighted.

Kevin Gardiner, who leads the TG Enviro team and the skip hire division itself, said they had seen an unprecedented surge in demand for the company’s services.

“The complete restructure of the TG Enviro side of the business gave us an excellent opportunity to review our services and procedures, and our approach to sustainable and renewable energy.

“This increase in demand for our skip hire services is excellent news and is as a direct result of our rejuvenated approach to this part of the business. Thanks to the rise in bookings, we have now purchased an extra skip hire vehicle in order to meet the demands of our existing and new customers, and the business is continuing to grow.”

As part of the restructure, TG Skip Hire transformed their online presence to create a bright interactive website that’s proved particularly popular with both trade and domestic customers.

“The website was generating new business for us within hours of its launch, and it gives customers the opportunity to review our entire range of available skips, receive an instant quote and book online. We believe the site has played a key role in the increase of skip hire business that we’re attracting, and we’re very pleased that the efforts we’ve put in are paying off.”

TG Skip Hire is one of the region’s largest domestic and commercial skip hire services, and it runs from Tudor Griffiths Group’s Ellesmere and Tattenhall sites. The new website details the full range of skips for hire – from 4 cubic yards to 40 cubic yards – with the majority suitable for standard residential driveways, including some with drop doors for easy access.

“Our team has over 30 years’ experience in the business, and it’s clear our customers appreciate the fact that we can offer a complete waste disposal service, guiding them through the whole process of hiring the right skip for the job, removing the waste and ensuring the vast majority is recycled successfully,” said Kevin.