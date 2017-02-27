Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Shrewsbury Town welcome former Premier League outfit Charlton Athletic to the Greenhous Meadow tomorrow evening.

Salop have won all four of their previous home games, and will hope to keep the run going when beleaguered Charlton Athletic visit tomorrow evening.

Town are without influential midfielder Abu Ogogo (knee) for the rest of the campaign.

Joe Riley (hamstring) is likely to be out for the next fortnight, whilst Tyler Roberts may not be risked.

Defender Olly Lancashire continues to struggle with a groin injury. Shrewsbury could hand a start to Stephen Humphrys who has scored twice in as many games.

It will be Charlton’s first visit to Shrewsbury in almost seven years. The home side won a 4-3 thriller in a League Cup tie (August 2010). Jake Robinson, Danny O’Donnell, Matt Harrold, and an own goal from Yado Mambo helped seal the win.

Salop’s last home league win against the Addicks came courtesy of a 2-1 victory in April 1986.

Karl Robinson will be without defender Chris Solly who serves the second of his three-match ban.

Defenders Harry Lennon, Roger Johnson, and Jason Pearce are all out. But Ezri Konsa could return after missing the last two matches.

Charlton, who suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Bury last time out, sit in 14th place.

Possible Line-Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 17. Yates, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 19. Ladapo, 9. Humphrys

Subs: 10. Dodds, 15. Smith, 16. Morris, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd, 45. Payne

Charlton Athletic: (4-3-3)

1. Rudd, 21. Byrne, 5. Bauer, 50. Teixeira, 2. Page, 15. Ngoyo, 32. Aribo, 19. Forster-Caskey, 11. Holmes, 30. Novak, 12. Mavididi,

Subs: 4. Jackson, 7. Watt, 8. Crofts, 9. Magennis, 13. Phillips, 14. Botaka, 15. Konsa

Other League One Fixtures:

Bolton V Bristol Rovers (20:00)

Bradford V MK Dons

Bury V Coventry

Millwall V Peterborough

Northampton V Oldham

Oxford P – P Fleetwood (fixture congestion)

Rochdale V Port Vale

Scunthorpe V AFC Wimbledon

Swindon V Gillingham

Walsall V Chesterfield

Preview by: Ryan Hillback