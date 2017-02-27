Man dies days after tree falls on car during Storm Doris

A passenger who was travelling in car which was struck by falling tree on the A49 near Church Stretton, during Thursday’s Storm Doris, has died.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A red Ford Focus was being driven along the A49 about a mile north of Church Stretton shortly before 9.30am on Thursday 23 February, when the car was struck by a falling tree.

The front seat passenger – a man in his 80s – was taken to North Staffordshire Hospital with critical injuries. He subsequently died on Sunday.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident or who can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 179S of February

23.

