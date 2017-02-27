International medal success for Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do student

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do student David Rowley has been victorious at the recent PUMA (Professional Unification of Martial Arts) International Open.

The busy event was held in Swindon on February 19th. Dedicated David has trained twice a week under the instruction of Gary Plant since joining the club as a beginner two years ago; and he also attends national squad training sessions held in Cheltenham.

With nine competitors in his category; David had three fights in the blue belt and above, middleweight veterans category (age 36+) and won a bronze podium position. He also took silver in patterns and came away with two (huge!) medals for his efforts.

Instructor Gary Plant said he was very proud of David’s performance and attitude.

The club has a busy few months ahead with preparations for gradings and more competitions.

For more information please see bridgnorthtaekwondo.com or find them on Facebook.