Event to boost business community in Shropshire

An event to showcase and promote businesses in Shropshire will be held in Shrewsbury this week.

The Shropshire Business Expo and Networking event, organised by the county branch of the Federation of Small Businesses, will be held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Thursday 2 March and offers the ideal opportunity for the business community to find out about other businesses in the county.

The Expo and workshops run from 1pm to 5pm and includes free workshops delivered by FSB Shropshire members SP Legal and Company Select, who are also exhibiting at the show. There is then free networking and a buffet until 7pm.

It is the third time the annual expo has been hosted in Shropshire and enables businesses to network and showcase their products and services. It also highlights the advantages and opportunities of “shopping local” and keeping business within the county.

Mike Goodall, development manager of the Shropshire, Herefordshire & Worcestershire Federation of Small Businesses, said the Expo had sold out as far as exhibitors were concerned but appealed to people across the county to visit the free event during the day and enjoy free workshops or after work when there will be a free buffet and networking.

He said: “Networking is so vital these days and the chance to link up with like-minded people with the aim of furthering your business or collaborating in any way can only be a good thing.

“The event gives an insight into what other people do and how they can help you by shopping local.”

Rachael Tyrrell, vice-chair of FSB Shropshire and organiser of the event, added: “As we all know people buy into people so this is a great way to make those contacts and meet people face to face.

“We’ve heard and seen people meet for the first time at our events despite feeling like they already know each other through the power of social media.

“Many people are experiencing difficult times with fears about the economy and effects that Brexit may have and the Federation of Small Businesses is committed to helping people along the road in any way we can.”

Ray Hickinbottom, branch chair of FSB Shropshire, said: “This is an ideal opportunity for businesspeople to get together and find out what is going on in the community, to make new contacts and take advantage of what you can learn on the day to help your business succeed.

“It is tailor-made for local businesses, training, education and business support groups to showcase the products and services they have available during a busy day which, we hope, will benefit a lot of people.

“The event is free to enter, so there is nothing to lose and everything to gain from popping along on the day.”

Exhibitors on the day include:

My Workwear, AMC Secretarial Services, John Henshall Ltd, Health & Safety in Care, J&PR Ltd, Oak County Financial Services Ltd, Utility Warehouse, Bob Greaves Photography, Fusing Ideas Glass, Sastak7Y Ltd, The Ideas Cupboard, Kwalitas Ltd, Eleda Consultancy Limited, Business Doctors – Shropshire & Telford, TTS LTD, White Collar Consultants, Bridge Coffee, Ultimate Finance Group, thebestof Telford, DeafnAble, Hour-Office.com, Piranha Promotions, Darwin Glass, Shropshire Growth Hub, The Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant, and Glazing, Laws.