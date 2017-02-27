Attingham Park looks to recruit new volunteers

Attingham Park, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is looking to recruit new volunteers to join the team at two drop in days on Thursday 2 and Saturday 4 March.

The Mansion is at the heart of the National Trust’s Attingham estate near Shrewsbury in Shropshire. 2016 was a record year for visitors to Attingham, and especially for the Mansion where over 100,000 people were welcomed through the door.

Visitors to Attingham love to hear the stories of this impressive Georgian estate from the team of Mansion Volunteers and the estate is looking for more people to join the team to help bring Attingham’s history of ups and downs, love and neglect and revival and rediscovery to life.

Lois Baker, Volunteering Manager said, “If you’re a real people person, intrigued by Attingham and would like to help us share our important conservation work with visitors we’d love to hear from you. We’re also specifically looking for volunteers to help out in our busy Stables Shop, and run leaders for our summer run groups.”

Whether embarking on a new adventure, wanting to do something different or learn new skills for the future, there are a range of volunteer opportunities both ‘inside’ and ‘outside’ across this Shropshire estate. Over 500 volunteers now help to conserve and enhance this special place for everyone to enjoy.

To find out more about volunteering at Attingham, drop in on Thursday 2 March at 11am, 2pm or 5.30pm or Saturday 4 March between 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm. You will be able to discover more about what’s involved with Mansion volunteering and other volunteering roles on site on these days, or for more information email join-in-attingham@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01743 708124.