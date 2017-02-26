Shrewsbury Town boss admits early goals cost his side

Paul Hurst has admitted that the early goals ensured his side had a mountain to climb in yesterday’s 2-1 defeat against MK Dons.

Kieran Agard and Harvey Barnes effectively put MK Dons out of sight with just 11 minutes on the clock.

Stephen Humphrys pulled a goal back in the 90th minute, but Robbie Nielson’s side managed to hold on to all three points.

Paul Hurst has admitted that the double whammy of early goals contributed to his sides downfall.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I think we gave ourselves a mountain to climb with going two goals down so early in the game.

“The first goal is a good goal for them and that gave them a lift. Then it’s a clever set play they do and Toto gets blocked (Aristote Nsiala) which means he can’t get tighter and it flicks off Jack Grimmer for the second goal, and at that point you are thinking we could be on the end of a really heavy defeat.

“We gradually get into the game and had a chance on half time which we couldn’t take. Overall, we’ve had enough chances without being great to take something from the game, but the goal just came too late for us to get anything out of the game.”

The former Grimsby boss recognised that Salop produced a below par performance.

He added: “We were certainly a little bit below the levels we have come to expect. Whether that is because of the early goal which makes things a little bit more difficult mentally, but I just felt we lacked little bit of urgency at times in our play and in in our pressing.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback