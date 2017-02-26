Man injured with bladed item during assault in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for information following an assault which is believed to have taken place on Beacalls Lane in Shrewsbury early this morning.

At around 4.50am on the junction with Beacalls Lane and the Dana foot bridge a 29-year-old man is believed to have been assaulted by two white men. The victim suffered a non-life threatening wound to his leg which is thought to have been caused by some form of bladed item.

One man being sought by police is thought to be in his early thirties, bald, six foot tall and was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The second man is thought to be in his late teens or early twenties, of a slim build and over six feet tall. He was thought to be wearing a blue hooded top and jeans.

Detective Sergeant Mathew Crisp said:

“We know there were a lot of people in the vicinity at the time of the incident given its close proximity to Shrewsbury’s nightlife.

“The victim and the two individuals described were seen crossing the Dana foot bridge towards Castle Street directly after the incident and anyone who may have seen them or the incident is urged to come forward.

“Similarly anyone who was in the area early this morning may have seen something which could help officers to identify those responsible.

“This is undoubtedly a rare and concerning incident for the local area and thankfully the victim in this case was not seriously injured. I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the local community that we are doing everything in our power to identify those responsible as quickly as possible and ask anyone with information to come forward to support the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting the incident reference 166s 26th February.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org