Tigers set for key weekend against Bees

Tom Watkins has warned his Telford Tigers players that “anything can happen” when they face Bracknell Bees on a key weekend for the club’s EPL title ambitions.

Victory in both games would see Telford lift their second title in three seasons – although they could secure top spot on tomorrow, should they win and Milton Keynes lose to Swindon.

Those scenarios will add to a sense of anticipation amongst fans at Telford Ice Rink on Saturday (6pm), although Watkins believes his side face a hefty challenge against the Bees.

He said: “It is an exciting weekend for the players and fans to come to the rink, but anything can happen, even at this stage. We need to approach it with a high level of professionalism.

“We only beat Bracknell here last time because of our powerplay goals, so there will certainly be no complacency in my office and that better be the case in the dressing room as well.

“It is a huge weekend for everyone and we’ll give Bracknell due respect. They come and work hard, they’ve got good netminding and on their day there’s no reason why they can’t turn us over.”

Telford beat Peterborough Phantoms by the odd goal in eleven last Sunday, as they clawed back a two-goal deficit at the middle of the first period.

That game also saw the Tigers go a goal behind during the second session – a scenario Watkins wants to avoid this weekend.

He added: “It is really important that we make sure our focus is on doing the little things well. We’ve talked about the need to make sure we don’t slip here.

“It has been disappointing that we’ve allowed teams back into games over the last few weeks. But the benefit is that we’ve still been winning.

“Looking at some of those situations we’ve got ourselves into, the character is there to be winning games. But I would like to see us play with a lead and keep the lead, rather than chase games and allowing teams back in.”

Saturday night’s game against Bracknell Bees, at Telford Ice Rink, starts at 6pm. For tickets, go to www.tigershockeyuk.com.

Sunday’s return game in Bracknell also faces off at 6pm.