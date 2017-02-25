Shrewsbury town centre McDonald’s to close today

McDonald’s in Shrewsbury town centre is set to close later today after 34 years of trading.

The closure of the restaurant is a firm favourite of fast food lovers in the town was announced last month.

The Pride Hill building is the oldest building in the world to house a McDonald’s restaurant with parts of it dating back to the 1100s.

Staff have been offered jobs at the town’s two other restaurants at Meole Brace and Battlefield and also in Whitchurch.

It is understood the current lease on the building is not being renewed as it doesn’t fit with future company plans.