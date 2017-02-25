Police make three arrests following march and demonstration in Telford

Police have arrested three men who belonged to a counter protest group following a protest by Britain First in Telford today.

The march and demonstration, which began at around 2pm, lasted two hours and saw around 150 people from Britain First gather at Telford Central station before walking to Darby House to begin their protest.

A counter protest took place at Addenbrooke House with similar timings.

A 29 year-old man from Selly Oak, Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of a breach of Section 14 of the Public Order Act.

A 64-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace.

A 27-year-old man from Gloucester was arrested on suspicion of affray, after a woman in her 50s was injured by a missile. She received medical treatment at the scene and has since been discharged.

The three men who have been arrested belonged to the counter protest group and remain in police custody at this time.

Superintendent Tom Harding said: “We have been engaging with both organisers of the demonstrations to ensure the event was safe for those taking part and the local community. We planned a proportionate policing response to ensure a peaceful event with minimal disruption; for the vast majority of those involved this was the case. However disorder broke out before and during the march which saw three arrests take place.

“This was a very highly emotive and sensitive situation and public safety – for those involved in the event and others caught up in it – must always remain our priority in such incidents. We will continue to engage with the community over any concerns and work with our partners to address any issues.”