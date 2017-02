One person suffered smoke inhalation and flash burns following a house fire in Ludlow this morning.

Firefighters were called to Julian Road in Ludlow at just before 5.30am.

The fire involved the living room of a property.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet one covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Four fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms and Ludlow. An Operations officer was also in attendance.