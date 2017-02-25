Match Report: MK Dons 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town fall to a narrow defeat at Stadium MK, with the damage being done inside the first 11 minutes.

Goals from Kieran Agard and Harvey Barnes inside the first 11 minutes, were enough to give Robbie Neilson’s side all three points.

Fulham loanee Stephen Humphrys pulled one back in the 90th minute, but MK managed to hold on.

Paul Hurst made two changes from the side that beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 last time out. Joe Riley and Tyler Roberts were missing with hamstring injuries – in came Jack Grimmer and Stefan Payne.

Salop had the first chance with just under a minute on the clock. They broke at pace with the ball eventually reaching Stefan Payne. He sprayed a pass out to Shaun Whalley, who bulldozed forward and struck an attempt narrowly over the bar.

But moments later MK Dons were ahead. George Baldock ghosted in behind Junior Brown before driving the ball across the face of goal. Former Bristol City striker Kieran Agard was on hand to apply a simple finish.

The home side continued to lay siege to the Town goal. Kieran Agard glided forward before firing goalwards. Jayson Leutwiler turned the ball onto the post, before it went agonisingly across the other end of the goal and out for a corner.

From the resulting set piece MK Dons doubled their advantage. The corner was lofted to the back stick where Harvey Barnes collected possession. It looked like the Leicester City loanee could only cross into the box, but he instead squeezed a shot past Jayson Leutwiler from a tight angle.

Shrewsbury did try and rally, although Aristote Nsiala couldn’t quite connect to a pinpoint delivery from Junior Brown. Then Alex Rodman tried his luck, but David Martin was equal to the attempt.

Most of Salop’s joy appeared to arrive down the flanks. This time Jack Grimmer received possession on the overlap, to link up with Payne, who found Alex Rodman. The ex Notts County winger struck just wide.

The 2-0 scoreline flattered MK Dons, as Paul Hurst’s men produced wave after wave of attack. Junior Brown skimmed his marker and located Stefan Payne with an accurate cross. The Barnsley loanee spun his marker, before blasting off target.

At the end of the half, Stefan Payne had options to his left and right, but he decided to go alone. However, ex Liverpool goalkeeper David Martin snuffed out the danger.

The second half started tentatively, but Chuks Aneke could have put his team out of sight. The ex Arsenal man drifted past Aristote Nsiala, but he was denied by Jayson Leutwiler.

MK Dons turned defence into attack in the blink of an eye. David Martin saved Shaun Whalley’s attempt before quickly releasing Nicky Maynard. The former West Ham striker knocked the ball past Jayson Leutwiler, but Junior Brown managed to just put the forward off enough to miss the chance.

Shrewsbury Town had a serious appeal for a penalty turned down when Jack Grimmer was shoved to the ground; although the referee was having none of it.

In the 90th minute Salop pulled a goal back. The ball fell invitingly for Stephen Humphrys inside the box, and he calmly slotted past the goalkeeper.

MK Dons saw Nicky Maynard denied twice by Jayson Leutwiler in the closing stages, but the home side managed to hold onto the points.

Salop drop a place to 18th, whilst MK Dons move up to 15th. Shrewsbury welcome Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night, whilst MK Dons visit Bradford.

Attendance: 8,232 (543 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

MK Dons: (4-2-3-1)

1. Martin, 2. Baldock, 23. Downing, 4. Walsh, 12. Williams, 8. Potter, 11. O’Keefe, 18. Barnes, 10. Reeves (68), 25. Aneke (68), 14. Agard (67)

Subs: 3.Lewington, 7. Ngohbo (68), 9. Bowditch, 16. Murihead (68), 19. Nicholls, 24. Tilney, 28. Maynard (67)

Subs Not Used: 3.Lewington, 9. Bowditch, 19. Nicholls, 24. Tilney

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 17. Yates, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman (74), 19. Ladapo (74), 45. Payne (63)

Subs: 9. Humphrys (63), 10. Dodds (74), 15. Smith, 16. Morris, 20. Leitch-Smith (74), 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Subs Not Used: 15. Smith, 16. Morris, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 0 Walsall

Bristol Rovers 1 – 1 Scunthorpe

Charlton 0 – 1 Bury

Chesterfield 0 – 4 Oxford

Coventry 1 – 3 Swindon

Fleetwood 3 – 0 Northampton

Gillingham 2 – 1 Southend

Oldham 0 – 0 Millwall

Peterborough 3 – 1 Rochdale

Port Vale 1 – 2 Bradford

Sheffield United 2 – 0 Bolton

Report by: Ryan Hillback