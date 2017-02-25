Couple found dead inside derelict property in Oswestry

An investigation is underway by police after two people were found dead at a derelict property in Oswestry.

The bodies of the man and woman were found at the derelict property on the junction of Maesbury Road and Weston Road at around 6.30pm on Friday.

Police entered the property following a report for the concern of the safety of the couple.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with further information regarding the deaths is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111 quoting incident reference number 654S of February 24, 2017.