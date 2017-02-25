Britain First and Unite Against Fascism protests to take place in Telford today

A protest by Britain First and a counter protest by Unite Against Fascism will take place in Telford today.

Police have engaged with both organisers to ensure a peaceful event with minimal disruption and a proportionate policing response.

Beginning at around 1pm Britain First will process from Telford Central station to Darby House. The route will be via a footbridge to Ironmasters Way, Forge Gate and Lawn Central. Their demonstration will be held in the car park of Darby House.

The demonstration is due to end at 3pm and the group will move back to Telford Central station from the car park, around Adenbrooke House via Ironmasters Way and back to Telford Central station.

The Unite Against Fascism counter protest is taking place at Addenbrooke House with similar timings.

Superintendent Tom Harding said: “We recognise people may be concerned about the potential impact these events may have on people living and working in Telford, however we are working with both groups and the wider community to ensure there will be minimal disruption and Telford town will be very much open for business as usual.”

Those needing to travel to the area are encouraged to plan ahead as slight delays may occur during the hours of 1pm to 3pm.