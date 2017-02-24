Two experts for the price of one at latest Whitchurch business event

Two top experts will share vital tips to help small businesses at the latest meeting of a flourishing Shropshire networking group.

Ray Hickinbottom, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses in Shropshire, and Tracey Flint, from the Marches Growth Hub, are both lined up to talk at this coming Wednesday’s Collaborative Networking Group in Whitchurch.

The group – which has seen a big rise in members in recent months – says the meeting, at the town’s Hill Valley Hotel, will give local businesses crucial information on the funding and support available to them.

Mr Hickinbottom will give a brief history of the FSB and outline the wealth of benefits it can bring to businesses.

Ms Flint will give details of special one-to-one business clinics being organised in Whitchurch as part of a new initiative.

Group spokesman David Burgess said: “This is an exciting collaboration between Marches Growth Hub and Collaborative Networking – bringing innovative funding and support directly to the local businesses that attend our monthly meetings.

“This networking group is special. It aims to break down the barriers that inhibit people from attending traditional networking events.

“Our attendees genuinely support each others’ businesses. Over the past two years it has been amazing to see our local businesses grow and experience real success.”

The March 1 meeting gets under way at 10am and costs £5. A lunch is available at the end of the meeting at Noon for a further £5.

More details of the group are available at www.collaborativenetworking.co.uk