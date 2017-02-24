Tigers set for grand day out against Bees

Telford Tigers are expecting to break the 1,000+ fans barrier for the first time this season against Bracknell Bees on Saturday night.

Last Sunday’s visit of Peterborough saw 989 supporters pass through the doors of Telford Ice Rink, as the Tigers close in on the EPL title.

Victory over Bracknell would take Telford one step closer to their second championship in three years, with just two wins needed to secure top spot.

And following that bumper crowd last weekend, club bosses are hoping to see an even bigger number at Saturday’s game.

Rob Williams, from Telford Tigers, said: “The boys on the ice have been performing so well in recent weeks, so it was wonderful to see so many fans here last Sunday.

“Having a full rink really helps to create a loud and intimidating atmosphere. We all need to do whatever we can to make Telford Ice Rink a tough place to play.

“We’ve been doing a lot of additional marketing this week, to bring in new fans and show them that the Tigers are a team Telford can be proud of.

“The players have all helped in that by distributing leaflets, which can only be a good thing for the club.”

Saturday night could be the first time over 1,000 fans have watched a game in Telford since last year’s end-of-season play-off games.

On that occasion, a similar number watched the Tigers lose to Milton Keynes in their final-eight encounter.

Attia Williams, who oversees ticketing on match nights, is hoping for a better result this time round.

She added: “I am so proud of how we have managed to grow crowds over recent months and hopefully it will help the players to perform even better

“The fact that we are potentially just two games away from the league title should hopefully help us to bring in more than 1,000 fans.

“The players have been wonderful in helping to market the club and bring in new supporters. It has been a case of everyone mucking in this week!

“Hopefully all that effort will pay off on Saturday night and we’ll see our biggest crowd for many years.”

Saturday’s game against Bracknell Bees, at Telford Ice Rink, starts at 6pm.