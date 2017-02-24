Stellar success for Shropshire law firm in Best Companies ratings

A Shropshire law firm has risen up the rankings of a prestigious awards scheme that recognises the country’s best companies to work for.

FBC Manby Bowdler, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Telford and Bridgnorth, has been given the coveted 2-star rating from the employee engagement firm Best Companies, which labels it as ‘outstanding’.

It is the third year that FBC Manby Bowdler has featured in the list – in 2015 and 2016 it held 1-star accreditation following two years of being ‘one to watch’.

The three star system measures employees’ levels of fulfilment, engagement and motivation and the 2-star status was granted following a confidential employee survey that covered issues including leadership, personal growth, and wellbeing.

The firm, which employs more than 200 people and turns over nearly £12m a year, will celebrate National Best Companies Day on March 3 with a celebration for all its staff.

FBC Manby Bowdler Managing Partner Kim Carr said: “We are absolutely delighted to have achieved 2-star status. This independent verification underpins our commitment to creating a fair and enjoyable working environment in which all of our employees feel supported.

“Our team is made up of exceptional people at all levels and by recognising, rewarding and supporting them, both personally and professionally, it ensures our team delivers stellar service to our clients.”