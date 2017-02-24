Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper loaned to neighbours AFC Telford

Callum Burton has joined National North side AFC Telford on an initial one month loan.

The 20-year-old is seen as a replacement to Fleetwood Town loanee Matt Urwin, who suffered a hip injury whilst at the Bucks.

Burton is no stranger to non-league football having represented Market Drayton, Workington, Nuneaton (twice), and Southport.

His only first team appearance for Salop to date, came on the final day of last season; a 3-0 defeat against Swindon.

Burton has represented England at U16, 17, and 18 level.

Manager Paul Hurst admits the relationship between Shrewsbury and Telford is important for his club.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “Logistically it works well because he can still do a lot of training here with Danny (Coyne) and the rest of the keepers.

“I think it’s important he gets games because he had a loan spell before I came to the club but he didn’t really get going in that. It’s a decent standard (in the National North league) as well so it will be good for him.

“He’s been wanting to go out and get some games, which is what you want from younger players and Telford have suffered an injury for a goalkeeper they’ve bought in.

“We want to build a relationship between the two clubs. I understand that there’s a rivalry, but at the same time they are a local club to us and (are) playing at a decent standard.

“Hopefully they can stay in the league and if they do, then it might be a good avenue to look at for trying to get players out on loan in the future.”

Burton could make AFC Telford debut against Salford City on Saturday.

Article by: Ryan Hillback