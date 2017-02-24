Severn Trent complete work to guard against flooding in Prees

Severn Trent has completed its £150,000 project to replace water pipes in Prees to help prevent flooding five days early.

The company had fast-tracked the scheme after several bursts on a 12 inch pipe in the Shropshire village. Work began at the end of January and was expected to take until March.

Gareth Mead, from Severn Trent, said: “Everyone in Prees knows just how important this work is and we’re delighted that our engineers have been able to get everything finished early.

“Moreton Street will fully reopen tomorrow and we’re confident the upgrades we’ve made will make a huge difference and prevent the kind of flooding that villagers have experienced in recent years.

“In total, we’ve replaced around 500 metres of pipe, and we’d like to thank local residents for their support and patience while we completed the project.”