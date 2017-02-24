Police appeal for help in finding missing 65-year-old woman from Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for help to find Janet Jebb who is missing from Shrewsbury.

Janet, who is 65, was last seen on Tuesday 22 February in Shrewsbury town centre.

She is described as white, around 5ft 2inches tall and of a stocky build. She has short straight brown, greying, hair.

She is thought to be wearing jeans, a beige top and carrying a brown handbag.

Janet is known to travel and could be anywhere in the country.

She may present herself at hospital and could give the name Millie, Amy or Lou.

If you see Janet or know where she is please contact West Mercia Police by calling 101.