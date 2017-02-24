Match Preview: MK Dons V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for the trip to MK Dons with injury concerns over a number of first team regulars.

Full-back Joe Riley was withdrawn after 34 minutes during the 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon last weekend. It has since been confirmed that the former Bolton man will be out for a fortnight with a hamstring injury.

Defender Olly Lancashire (calf) is sidelined whilst West Brom loanee Tyler Roberts (hamstring) will be assessed.

Abu Ogogo is likely to miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury.

However, Paul Hurst can recall Fulham loanee Stephen Humphrys, who is available following suspension.

Defender Jack Grimmer is back at the club, after he returned to Fulham to play in a U23 match for his parent outfit.

Salop’s last victory away to MK Dons came in March 2013. A brace from Tom Eaves and an Anthony Kay own goal helped to seal a 3-2 win.

Robbie Neilson’s men will be without midfielder Ed Upson, who has accrued 10 yellow cards, resulting in a two-match ban.

However, MK Dons could hand a start to Dean Lewington. He missed six matches with an ankle injury, but was an unused substitute in the 1-0 home defeat against Fleetwood last time out.

Ben Reeves (groin) could be available after a month on the treatment table, whilst Joe Walsh can be recalled after missing the last two games through suspension.

MK Dons are a point and a place above Shrewsbury in 16th.

Possible Line Ups:

MK Dons: (4-2-3-1)

1. Martin, 2. Baldock, 23. Downing, 16. Walsh, 3. Lewington, 8. Potter, 11. O’Keefe, 9. Bowditch, 25. Aneke, 18. Barnes, 28. Maynard

Subs: 7. Ngohbo, 10. Reeves, 12. Williams, 14. Agard, 17. Powell, 19. Nicholls, 24. Tilney

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 15. Smith, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 17. Yates, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 19. Ladapo, 20. Leitch-Smith

Subs: 9. Humphrys, 10. Dodds, 16. Morris, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd, 27. Roberts, 45. Payne



Preview by: Ryan Hillback