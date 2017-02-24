Death of woman confirmed following bungalow fire in Bucknell

A woman has died following a fire involving two bungalows in Chestnut Meadow, Bucknell early this morning.

The woman was unaccounted for following the fire which destroyed one bungalow and severely damaged another.

Fire Officers were unable to enter the severely damaged property as it was unsafe. The woman’s body was discovered this afternoon.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place the body is believed to be that of the female owner of the house and police are supporting her family. The coroner has been informed.”

Two men were treated and discharged at the scene by paramedics.

Five fire appliances including the incident support unit were called to the fire at around 5.30am.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed but is not currently believed to be suspicious.

Appliances were mobilised from Clun, Craven Arms and Ludlow along with operations and fire investigation officers.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service also assisted along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.