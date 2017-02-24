Bridgnorth man arrested on suspicion of rape is released on bail

A 28-year-old man from Bridgnorth arrested on suspicion of rape has been bailed until April while investigations continue.

The arrest was made following an incident in a car park behind the Falcon Pub on St. John’s Street, Bridgnorth, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at between 1.30am and 2.30am. The victim, a woman in her 50s, reports that she was in the car park when she was approached by an unknown man who raped her.

Investigations are ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for information. They would like to speak to anyone who was in or around the Falcon Pub or the car park behind the pub between 11pm on Saturday night and 2.30am on Sunday morning. They are especially keen to speak to anyone who saw a man and a woman in the car park between 1.30am and 2.30am or anyone else who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area.

If you have information that could help police with their investigation please call 101 and quote incident 84s of 19 February 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org