Storm Doris: Tree falls on car between Dorrington and Church Stretton

The A49 between Dorrington and Church Stretton was closed today after a tree fell on a car and injured two people.

Two men were hurt in the incident south of Leebotwood at around 9.30am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a red Ford Focus that had a large tree lying across the bonnet of the car and the rest of the road.

“The front seat passenger, a man in his 80s, had suffered a laceration to his neck and was complaining of chest pain. He was assessed by the doctor who took the decision to take him to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital – the doctor travelled with the crew.

“His wife, who was a rear seat passenger in the car, also travelled to the same hospital though she was uninjured.

“The driver, a 75 year old man, had neck pain and seatbelt pain in his chest. He was assessed before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Church Stretton, Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an Operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent a paramedic area support officer, two ambulances, a MERIT Trauma doctor and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for most of today whilst investigation work and removal of the tree and vehicle is completed.

Elsewhere roads are closed in locations across Shropshire after trees fell as Storm Doris swept across the county.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that by 4pm today, they had received 97 reports of trees down and four damaged streetlights. Shropshire Council has around 80 trees listed as being down.

Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury is closed to traffic between Roushill and the car park. It was closed this afternoon after roof tiles fell, and will be closed until at tomorrow morning. A diversion is in place, that is usually used when the river is in flood. The diversion is Smithfield Road – Chester Street – Castle Gates – Meadow Place.

In Bridgnorth, firefighters were called to a shop on High Street after a large sign became unstable. The area was cordoned off whilst a fire crew removed the shop sign and metal work using lines and small gear.

On Wellington Road in Muxton a fallen tree branch broke an electricity cable causing arcing. The road was closed in both directions whilst Western Power dealt with the incident.

Winds also lifted a stable block roof which came to rest on a bungalow on The Avenue in Peplow. Firefighters from Hodnet secured the roof with lines and straps.

Attingham Park near Shrewsbury closed access to its deer park, walks and playfield due to the high winds.

RAF Museum Cosford took the decision to close today due to the severe weather. A statement on their website said: “We apologise for the inconvenience and we should be back open as normal tomorrow.”

The British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry is also closed today.

For live updates on incidents see West Mercia Police, Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council on twitter.