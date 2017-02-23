Salop Leisure signs up to sponsor Shrewsbury Cycle Grand Prix

Caravan, motorhome and campervan dealership Salop Leisure is throwing its weight behind the 2017 Shrewsbury Cycle Grand Prix.

The Emstrey-based company, which has satellite sales centres in Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, has agreed to become a sponsor of this year’s event, which is set to attract around 300 professional and amateur riders and thousands of spectators to Shrewsbury on May 28. Main sponsor of the event is Stan’s Cycles – Trek Concept Store.

Launched in 2014, the Shrewsbury Grand Prix is a British Cycling backed event and a nationally ranked race. Riders race around a 1.4 kilometre closed circuit in the town centre allowing spectators to get a close-up view of the wheel-to-wheel action.

There will be seven races throughout the day, ranging from children under the age of 10, juniors and women to the best amateurs and male elite riders. The elite race, which is scheduled for around 5pm, will this year involve a larger field of 60 riders and the organisers hope to attract some big names.

As it will be the only national ‘A’ class race in the country on May 28 and offers £2,000 elite prize money, many top racers are expected to enter. Last year’s winner was World ‘Madison’ Champion, Albert Torres.

Chris Pook, of Shrewsbury-based estate agents Cooper Green Pooks, co-organises the event with Ben Lawrence of insurance brokers Beaumont Lawrence. He said previous events had attracted a crowd of around 10,000 people over the course of the day and this year there will be a large television screen on the High Street to allow spectators to follow the races around the whole circuit.

“The Grand Prix is all about inspiring people to take up cycling and the event helps to generate a real buzz about the sport locally,” he added. “Almost every inch of the circuit was lined with spectators last year which shows how popular the sport has become and how fantastic Shrewsbury is as a place for events of this kind.

“Shrewsbury Cycle Grand Prix is now firmly established in the cycling world and it’s going to be streamed live on the web for the first time this year. The event costs around £23,000 to stage and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors.”

Salop Leisure will have a VW Campervan on display in The Square during the event as well as banners at the start and finish.

“Shrewsbury Cycle Grand Prix is a great local event, which attracts thousands of spectators and competitors from around the country who have an interest in our products, especially the VW campervans,” said Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover.

“We are delighted to sponsor the event, which is a great attraction for Shrewsbury over the popular Bank Holiday Weekend.”