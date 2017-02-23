MP says increasing births key to saving Midwife Led Units

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne has backed retaining Midwife Led Units in Bridgnorth and Ludlow Community Hospitals, but says increasing the number of births at each location is important to help secure their long term future.

Mr Dunne has met local campaigners for both Ludlow and Bridgnorth Midwife Led Maternity Units (MLUs) and has spoken to NHS leaders in Shropshire about the future of both facilities.

Births at Bridgnorth MLU have increased from 69 in 2011/12 to 82 in 2015/16, while births at Ludlow MLU have decreased from 86 in 2011/12 to 52 in 2015/16.

Antenatal appointments at Ludlow have decreased from 3293 to 2741, and at Bridgnorth from 4996 to 3376. Postnatal appointments have increased from 776 to 1111 in Ludlow, and from 515 to 769 in Bridgnorth.

Mr Dunne said: “I commend those campaigning for greater use of the MLUs at Bridgnorth and Ludlow, and share their strong desire to see these stay open for use over the long term.

That said, I recognise the challenges faced, made clear from recent staffing issues and my conversations with NHS bosses. In order to be viable and to retain quality committed midwives, our Midwife Led Units need to have more babies born in our community hospitals each year, to improve upon the average of one or two per week.

So I have been encouraging mums who have had babies in MLU’s to share their positive experiences, so other families can consider this option, if they are advised it is safe for them to do so.

In the meantime, I welcome the funding commitment from Shropshire CCG, which guarantees funding for our MLU’s for the next two years. This will give us the breathing space to show our commitment to these facilities, and hopefully start to see increasing births at each site.”