Emaciated dead horse dumped in Shropshire village

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of an emaciated horse was dumped in a Shropshire village.

The female horse, thought to be aged around a year old, was found by a shocked member of the public on Saturday 18 February at the side of the B4364, in Cleobury North.

RSPCA inspector Dave McCartney, who is investigating, said: “The horse was clearly in a bad way when she was dumped. As she was not microchipped, we don’t know where she came from or who did this to her.

“It is very upsetting for passers-by and everyone involved when animal bodies are dumped so callously like this as if they were rubbish, but for us what is even more concerning is finding out what caused their deaths.

“Sadly situations such as this one is not uncommon and we see far too many incidents involving dead horses dumped in this way. The RSPCA and other welfare charities deal ongoing welfare issues involving abandoned and fly grazing horses.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.