Arrests made as armed police enter property on Castle Gates in Shrewsbury

Castle Gates in Shrewsbury was sealed off this evening after armed police acted on intelligence and entered a property on Castle Gates.

Firearms officers entered the property at around 5.30pm.

Three people were arrested for drug offences and were taken into police custody.

West Mercia Police say that nobody was injured during the incident and there was no threat to the local community.

A section of the road was sealed off from just past Shrewsbury Railway Station to near the entrance of Shrewsbury Castle.