Adele joins the Dyke Yaxley team

A Shropshire accountancy firm has a new practice manager who brings a wealth of experience after working in the banking sector for over 30 years.

Adele Robinshaw has been appointed by Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants (which has offices in Shrewsbury and Telford), and she is now working alongside the company’s operations director, Marie Bramwell.

Mrs Robinshaw will be responsible for ensuring the firm’s services run smoothly and efficiently, and that the company’s focus on excellent customer care is maintained.

“I’m very pleased to have joined Dyke Yaxley as it’s a company that has a great reputation, and my new role is an exciting challenge which I am already relishing,” she said.

“Everyone has been so welcoming, and I’ve learnt so much already in the short time I’ve been working here.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Marie and the rest of the team to develop our services still further and to ensure our clients continue to receive the very best advice and support at all times.”

Mrs Robinshaw has previously worked in the banking sector for 34 years, beginning her career at NatWest in Shrewsbury, as well as working in several other banking roles across the West Midlands and dealing with national projects.

Dyke Yaxley Operations Director, Marie Bramwell, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Adele to our team, and her knowledge and experience will be an invaluable addition to the company.

“We’re committed to delivering accountancy advice that’s clear and effective and so it’s vital that our services run smoothly and efficiently.

“Adele will play a key role in keeping our services moving and she will help us to maintain our customer focus on a daily basis.”