Shropshire farmer awarded green accolade

A Shropshire farmer has been awarded a ‘green accolade’ for his environmental work, which includes exporting enough energy to power his neighbouring 500-home village.

Neil Furniss of ME Furniss & Sons, of Edgmond, near Newport, received the endorsement after an independent assessment of the farm. Environmental measurement company Credibly Green completed the study the 410-hectare site which is given over to arable farming and pig breeding.

”We have issued the farm with a ‘green stamp’ meaning that it has been audited for the environmental impact of its waste management operations and energy use,” said Paul Frith, director of Bridgnorth-based Credibly Green.

“The business is taking substantial strides towards reducing its carbon footprint by exporting substantial amounts of electricity to the National Grid from its renewable energy projects – this accolade is a way of showing the community, suppliers, contractors and staff that it is committed to the environment.”

Using industry standard data, and a bespoke carbon toolkit, Credibly Green examined the carbon emissions equivalent of the farm in terms of electricity, water, fuel, waste and recycling activity between January 2016 and January 2017.

Data showed it was exporting enough renewable energy to the grid to power 600 homes, after supplying its own domestic and agricultural buildings and facilities. The farm consumed 746,757kWh of electricity – much of which was low or zero carbon renewable energy – exporting a total of 2,869,141kWh to the National Grid via their solar photovoltaic panels and anaerobic digestion plant.

Fertiliser application was the largest contributor to annual emissions, followed by fuel consumption. However, Neil Furniss explained that he used digestate from the AD plant to replace other fertiliser, reducing environmental impact.

“We are delighted with the results of the report, which show a total net saving of 605 tonnes of carbon, and we will continue our good work now that we have official accreditation of our environmental efforts. It is amazing to think that we generate enough electricity to power our local village!”

Paul Frith added: “With recent intensification of farming practices across the UK, environmental awareness is key to promoting responsible and sustainable land management.

“ME Furniss & Sons identified that there were ways to offset the carbon impact of their fertiliser application and fuel consumption by generating electricity from renewable energy sources.

“They are continuing to take steps to measure and understand the key impacts of their own operations and will be advocates of change within nearby farming communities.”