Quality standards open up new markets for Shropshire steel manufacturer

A Shropshire access and drainage cover specialist is set to expand into new markets after achieving two prestigious quality standards.

Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) has recently achieved the ISO 14001 standard for Environmental Management System along with the OHSAS 18001, the internationally applied British Standard for occupational health and safety management systems, which will give the firm a further boost in a competitive global market.

The Telford firm already holds the ISO 9001 certification for quality management systems, a British Standard Kitemark for its SOLOSLIDE product, which is part of the FAB Pave range, and the BS EN1090 certification for CE marked structural products to meet the European Construction Products Regulation.

Managing Director Richard Hilton said achieving the standards signalled a drive to target different sectors for the business during 2017.

“Securing these standards offer existing and potential customers verification that we operate to the highest possible standard across all aspects of our business.

“It will open new doors to us this year as there as many blue chip organisations such as utility companies and tier 1 contractors that won’t use suppliers that don’t hold these standards. It will allow us to place our products among the top level of operators in any chosen industry.”

In a sector that is facing challenging market conditions, FSP supplied products to several high profile projects in 2016 including the redesign of the ancient Elefetheria Square in Nicosia, Cyprus, and duct covers to the London Power Tunnels project that is wiring the capital via a network of underground shafts.

It also used its research and development skills to develop and supply rapid opening stretcher access covers for service shafts on the tunnels to allow the emergency extraction of casualties.

Richard added: “Our USP is our investment in research and development that allows us to provide a bespoke solution for our customers. We will now be able to market those services to a new level of organisations including those at the top of their field.

“It’s a great achievement for an organisation that started out as a two-man business and now enjoys a multimillion pound turnover. I have to pay tribute to our Operations Director Wayne Carter, HSE Officer Pete Edmonds and HR Coordinator Molly Hilton, whose hard work and commitment in achieving these standards has marked a new era for FSP.”