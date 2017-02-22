Food, Glorious Food is Elementary for Watson Brothers at Wheatsheaf

Food is back on the menu at a historic Shropshire pub which has undergone a major refurbishment.

David and Maureen Wiles took over the Wheatsheaf in Whitchurch just over a year ago and have overseen a major renovation of the former coaching inn which dates back to the 18th century.

Now they have finished work on the kitchen at the pub in Green End, and will be launching their new menu on Thursday February 16, with the help of two brothers who have been appointed as chefs.

Shropshire lads Jake and Ben Watson, 26 and 24 respectively, are looking forward to unveiling their favourite dishes which they describe as ‘British and French influenced without the restrictions of tradition’.

The brothers hail from Prees Heath and moved to Whitchurch last year, and have a combined 15 years’ experience working in pub kitchens.

Jake said: “We have both grown up cooking fresh food with mum which has given us a passion for reasonably priced home-made food with superb quality.”

The have both worked in gastro pubs since the age of 15, and both started by washing the pots so they know all aspects of the job.

They have been working together as a team since 2013, most recently at The Bear at Hodnet. Now they are looking forward to the challenge of establishing food at the Wheatsheaf.

Ben said: “We were after a new challenge and this fantastic opportunity came up. The menu will change regularly with the use of seasonal locally sourced ingredients as we aim to make the Wheatsheaf food the very best in the area for lunches, evening meals and traditional Sunday roasts.

“It’s all about flavour, even a simple piece of broccoli should taste special.”

Jake added: “When we first stepped into the Wheatsheaf kitchen, we quickly realised the quality of the refurbishment. We last visited The Wheatsheaf four years’ ago, and it was, to say the least, run down. Now it’s a beautifully restored coaching inn with superb B&B accommodation.”

David said: “After massive investment in our new kitchen it will be great to see it in operation. Our journey has included a full refurbishment of the bar areas, dining areas, B&B accommodation and kitchen and we look forward to our next big challenge, to create a beer garden. Hopefully, we will have that complete by late spring.”