End of era for Shropshire firm as company owners retire

One of Shropshire’s most famous family firms is being handed over to its long established management team with the retirement of the company owners.

Brothers Peter and Nicholas McPhillips are both retiring as joint MDs of McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd, the construction firm which was started by their father Jim in 1963.

It came from “humble” beginnings but has grown, over more than 50 years, into one of the county’s most successful and well known companies based at Hortonwood, Telford.

An award winning civil engineering and building company, known throughout Shropshire, the Midlands, Wales and the North West, the firm has stood by its founding principles of carrying out quality work, safely and with respect for its workforce, said Peter and Nicholas in a joint statement.

They praised their talented workforce for their commitment and hard work over the years and for being “their finest asset.” The company recruits construction apprentices each year who attend the firm’s own training programme to join more than 250 existing employees.

“We are extremely proud of the progression the company has made since starting in Wellington to become a multi talented and multi disciplined civil engineering and building contractor with a strong reputation throughout the region.

“The projects we have completed over the last half century have been diverse in nature and complexity and in some instances, extraordinary.”

With the company in a strong position and with full order books for the year ahead, the brothers decided it was time to hand over to their team of four directors, who have between them a total of 80 years experience working with the firm.

“We have great confidence in the board of directors and senior management team to continue to run the company with the same ethos.”

Newly appointed MD Paul Inions, who joined the firm as a trainee quantity surveyor 27 years ago, said it was a significant period in the company’s history.

“The values upon which the business was founded by the McPhillips family will continue to be promoted,” he said.

“With a buoyant order book and new opportunities ahead, we are looking forward with confidence to a bright future as we continue to build on the McPhillips tradition.”