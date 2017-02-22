Annabel Croft entertains guests at Shrewsbury sports dinner

Tennis star Annabel Croft proved an entertaining guest speaker at The Shrewsbury Club’s latest successful sports dinner.

The former British women’s No 1 – once ranked as high as 24 in the world – shared stories from her playing days and subsequent career as a television presenter after taking the decision to retire from playing at the age of 21.

Sam Richardson, a Lawn Tennis Association coach who devised the popular Tennis for Kids programme, was also an engaging speaker.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said: “It was another great night and very enjoyable listening to both Annabel and Sam.

“Our sports dinners which we hold on the eve of the Aegon GB Pro-Series tournament finals at The Shrewsbury Club have gained an impressive reputation and this was another very successful evening.

“We were delighted that Annabel could join us as she was flying to Dubai early the next morning to commentate on a tournament. She was an excellent speaker with some very interesting stories to tell.

“Sam also offered an interesting insight into his role with the LTA and shared some great stories from his time spent working for Richard Branson as his personal tennis coach.”

Judy Murray, John Inverdale and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson have all spoken at sports dinners at The Shrewsbury Club in recent years.