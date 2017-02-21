Storm Doris to bring strong winds to parts of Shropshire

Some very strong winds are expected across parts of Shropshire on Thursday as storm ‘Doris’ hits parts of the UK.

A deep low pressure system developing in the Atlantic is expected to track across Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland; it will bring strong winds of up to 80 mph, heavy rain and some snow at higher levels.

The Met Office is reporting that gusts of 70 to 80 mph are possible for a time across north Shropshire and parts of Telford and Wrekin.

Elsewhere in Shropshire gusts of 50-60 mph are expected widely across the warning area.

Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “We have named Storm Doris as we expect winds of up to 80mph, heavy rain and some snowfall to cause disruption across some central and northern parts of the UK on Thursday.

“Currently the most likely track of the low pressure system is across Northern Ireland and northern England and we expect to see the strongest winds in the north of Wales and central England. As well as heavy rain, as the low pressure system moves eastwards it will draw down cold air from the north which will cause some of this precipitation to fall as snow across parts of northern England and Scotland. It will be a very unsettled day of weather so make sure you keep up to date with your local forecast and any weather warnings for your area.”