Special breakfast event will develop Marches freight strategy

A free business breakfast event on March 8 will ask companies from the Marches area what investment in the transport network might make moving goods and services around the Marches easier for them.

Graham Wynn, Chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership will open the event at Ludlow Racecourse which will take place from 8am to 10am.

The event will include a briefing on the work that the Marches LEP is doing to improve the movement of goods and services around the area and will provide business with the opportunity to highlight the challenges they face with transporting across the region along with the improvements they would like to see.

The event is being led by independent consultants MDS Transmodal whilst the strategy to improve the network is being funded by The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and Herefordshire, Shropshire, and Telford & Wrekin Councils.

The workshop follows an online survey which businesses in Shropshire have been invited to respond to.

LEP Chairman Graham Wynn said it is vital that businesses take part in the workshop so the strategy can be developed in line with the issues they face.

“The aim of the strategy is to identify opportunities to improve the efficiency of freight movements, reduce journey times and thereby improve business productivity across the Marches area while also looking for ways to reduce the wider impacts of freight movements.

“Having an effective freight strategy that reflects the unique issues facing our region will be key to helping businesses to develop and grow, and to our future economic sustainability so it is important businesses contribute their views.”

To attend the event, register at by emailing andrea.warner@mdst.co.uk.