Retired police dog handler has request to keep dog refused

A police dog handler from Shropshire who wanted to take his dog into retirement with him has had his request refused.

Sergeant David Evans had asked to take Ivy with him when he retired last week but, after considering a number of options, West Mercia Police said it was in the best interests of the dog and the force that the request is not met.

Chief Constable Bangham said: “We appreciate that all our handlers form close relationships with the dogs they work with and, understandably, many want to continue that relationship when they retire.

“Sometimes at the end of the dog’s working life we are able to facilitate this but we always have to consider the needs of the dog and the force at the time and to meet our obligation to spend public funds wisely and ensure best value from all our resources.

“Although the dogs live with their handlers and have close relationships with them, they are not family pets. They belong to the force and are highly valued resources.

“PD Ivy is very young and has many years service ahead of her. She will therefore stay with the force and be re-handled with another officer.

“We understand that there has been a great deal of public interest in this case following the initial decision earlier this year.

“As a result I met with Sergeant Evans to discuss the matter and offered a number of options. Unfortunately these options have been rejected and so the original decision stands.

“I would like to thank Sergeant Evans for more than 34 years service across West Mercia Police and I wish him a long and happy retirement.”

David Evans daughter, Jennie Evans who set up a petition with over 35,000 signatures said the family were devastated by the news.

Writing on change.org Jennie said: “We, as a family are utterly devastated at this news and also in complete and utter SHOCK that this is the decision West Mercia have decided is best for Ivy. We can’t thank everyone enough for all the support show on this petition. I am not ready to leave this fight and I will be looking into other options to try and change this outcome.”