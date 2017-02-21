Red Light Cameras to be installed at Trench Lock Interchange in Telford

Red light cameras are set to be installed at Trench Lock interchange in Telford.

The cameras are being installed to reduce the number of road traffic collisions taking place at the junction as a direct result of red light running by motorists.

Traffic signals were introduced in 2006 to improve the overall use of the junction and improve pedestrian safety and accessibility. However, motorists failing to stop at red lights at the junction has emerged as a continuing problem.

Over the last 10 years, 24 collisions have occurred at the cross-over of the A518/A442, including one fatality. Of these, 73% are directly attributed to drivers running a red light.

The Trench Lock interchange connects the A442 and A518, with over 36,000 motorists travelling on the two primary routes on a daily basis.

Work to install the cameras will begin in the coming weeks and, once operational, the cameras will enforce vehicles travelling through a red light and vehicle speeds when a green light is shown.

Anna Higgins, Communications Manager at the Safer Roads Partnership said: “We are pleased to work with Telford & Wrekin Council to implement red light cameras at Trench Lock and are confident that the presence of a camera there will help make this junction a safer place for everyone who uses the roads in that area. Motorists are reminded that they must obey all traffic light signals and anyone detected by the cameras going through a red light could receive a £100 fine and three penalty points on their licence.”

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “Our primary concern is to keep traffic moving as freely and safely as possible. In this instance, a specific issue has been identified which has been causing problems and a red light camera has been identified as the best way of addressing that.”